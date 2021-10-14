Brokerages Expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health posted sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full-year sales of $4.73 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $26.72 and a one year high of $37.49. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day moving average is $33.14.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,322.32. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Amundi acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter worth approximately $426,914,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the first quarter worth approximately $230,613,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 265.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,300,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,647,000 after buying an additional 3,123,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 6,838.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,786,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,064,000 after buying an additional 2,746,409 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.