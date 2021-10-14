Brokerages Expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) to report $0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Culp’s earnings. Culp posted earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.74. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The textile maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $83.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.39 million. Culp had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 2.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

CULP remained flat at $$13.28 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 5,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,719. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $162.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.20. Culp has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $17.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Culp’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Culp by 15,938.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Culp by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

