Brokerages Expect Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post $8.72 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $8.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Amazon.com’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $13.43. Amazon.com reported earnings per share of $12.37 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amazon.com will report full year earnings of $52.18 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $45.20 to $61.44. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $67.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $47.75 to $82.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Amazon.com.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,500.00 to $5,000.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,155.72.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,284.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,352.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,371.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,881.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,500.00, for a total value of $1,001,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,390,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock worth $13,881,341. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 27.0% during the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,454 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $11,346,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $680,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its stake in Amazon.com by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management Corp IL ADV increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV now owns 1,098 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

