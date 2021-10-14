Brokerages Anticipate PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Will Post Earnings of $1.22 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PJT Partners’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.21 and the highest is $1.22. PJT Partners reported earnings per share of $1.36 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PJT Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.41 to $5.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PJT Partners.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $240.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.64 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 11.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PJT shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 172.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

PJT stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,066. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.32. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $84.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.06%.

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

