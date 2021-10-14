Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Stake Boosted by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) by 455.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 692,668 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 567,964 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.48% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $16,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $134,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 275.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 8,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $269,000. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadstone Net Lease alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BNL shares. Truist Financial lowered Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

NYSE:BNL opened at $25.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.66. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 20.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.