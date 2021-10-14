Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SCLE) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decline of 61.2% from the September 15th total of 33,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 62,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter worth approximately $2,775,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000.

Get Broadscale Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SCLE opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.69. Broadscale Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Broadscale Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadscale Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.