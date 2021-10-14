Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Price Target Lowered to $71.00 at Berenberg Bank

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) had its price objective decreased by Berenberg Bank from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

BMY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist Securities started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $62.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.42.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Shares of BMY stock opened at $57.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $56.66 and a twelve month high of $69.75. The company has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.61.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 11.44%. The business had revenue of $11.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.43%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,516,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David V. Elkins sold 99,691 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $6,674,312.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $558,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 217.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.