Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Barclays

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Barclays from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.35% from the company’s current price.

EAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Shares of EAT stock opened at $48.10 on Thursday. Brinker International has a one year low of $40.73 and a one year high of $78.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

