Bridgewater Associates LP Takes $3.41 Million Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,846 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the second quarter worth about $512,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 14.7% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 93,829 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 12,038 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,927,000 after acquiring an additional 22,423 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Strategic Education by 33.4% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 568,396 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $43,232,000 after acquiring an additional 142,334 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Strategic Education by 153.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA opened at $68.95 on Thursday. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.58 and a 52 week high of $101.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.10.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The health services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $299.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.08 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.93%.

STRA has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Strategic Education from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. The Strayer University segment includes programs offered through the Jack Welch Management Institute. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

