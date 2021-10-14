Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 6,721 Shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its position in shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) by 7.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,721 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.11% of Baozun worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Baozun during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Baozun during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baozun during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Baozun in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 57.99% of the company’s stock.

BZUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price objective on Baozun from $38.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Baozun from $57.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.43.

Baozun stock opened at $19.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day moving average of $29.35. Baozun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.19.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Baozun had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 6.36%. Baozun’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Baozun Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

