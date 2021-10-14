Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $2.79 Million Investment in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 33,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 342.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 6,616,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,686,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119,630 shares during the period. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,181,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of I-Mab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,656,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of I-Mab by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,168,000 after acquiring an additional 477,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAB opened at $66.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.84. I-Mab has a twelve month low of $32.64 and a twelve month high of $85.40.

IMAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities increased their target price on I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, I-Mab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.66.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

