Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 171,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at approximately $807,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in First Horizon by 7.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 583,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 41,980 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Horizon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 473,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,174,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $4,333,000. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter valued at $1,712,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.30.

NYSE FHN opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $19.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.51.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.