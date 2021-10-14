Bridgewater Associates LP Buys Shares of 28,248 Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 28,248 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,377,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Incyte by 852.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 81.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Incyte in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $64.08 and a 12-month high of $101.47. The firm has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $705.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.95 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.71, for a total transaction of $29,763.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $384,482.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,688 shares of company stock worth $440,958 over the last 90 days. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on INCY. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.56.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

