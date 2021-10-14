Bridgewater Associates LP Acquires New Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,950 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,612,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,235,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $937,482,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,252,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $825,510,000 after purchasing an additional 62,696 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,056,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,680,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.1% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,816,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,251,000 after acquiring an additional 104,546 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,152,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,158,000 after acquiring an additional 58,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARW opened at $114.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.41 and a 200-day moving average of $116.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.46 and a 12 month high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 4,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.47, for a total value of $483,858.93. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,950.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Gretchen Zech sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $983,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

