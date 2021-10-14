Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Takes $7.51 Million Position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,173 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,505,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of MKS Instruments as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 6.6% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the second quarter worth $15,820,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 12.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 81,187 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 8,759 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 41.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MKS Instruments by 76.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,284 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $21,562,000 after buying an additional 50,333 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI opened at $141.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.55. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.00 and a 12-month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.09. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 22.64% and a net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.84%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MKSI. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.20.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.