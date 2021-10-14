Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 50,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,313 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $7,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Assurant by 1,095.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Assurant by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. 95.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Assurant presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.57.

NYSE AIZ opened at $160.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a one year low of $118.58 and a one year high of $172.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.57.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 30.59%.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

