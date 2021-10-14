Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 12,821 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,821 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of AMC Networks worth $8,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 306.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in AMC Networks in the first quarter worth $128,000. 75.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AMC Networks news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $46.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $52.71. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.16 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

