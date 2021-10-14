Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,161 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $7,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth $1,340,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the second quarter valued at $1,228,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 9.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,445,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,576,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 5.5% in the second quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC now owns 962,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,957,000 after acquiring an additional 50,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Darling Ingredients by 47.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 27,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 8,754 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP John F. Sterling sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $765,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 275,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,094,036.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.09, for a total transaction of $5,326,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 652,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,669,497.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DAR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Darling Ingredients has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.91.

Shares of DAR opened at $72.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.11. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.04.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.35. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

About Darling Ingredients

Darling Ingredients, Inc engages in the development and production of natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. The Feed Ingredients segment includes ingredients business such as fats and proteins used cooking oil, trap grease and food residuals collection, the Rothsay ingredients, and the ingredients and specialty products.

