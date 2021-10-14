Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys 13,811 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 8.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 186,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,811 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,679,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,801,000 after acquiring an additional 315,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Bankshares by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after buying an additional 224,850 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 25.9% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 708,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,868,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,517,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,126,000 after purchasing an additional 136,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,694,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $35.80 on Thursday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.13.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.17.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

