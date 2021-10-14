Bounty0x Trading 12.3% Higher Over Last Week (BNTY)

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. Bounty0x has a total market cap of $320,159.65 and approximately $5,627.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bounty0x coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bounty0x has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.31 or 0.00047783 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.19 or 0.00248800 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.03 or 0.00096279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Bounty0x Coin Profile

BNTY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. Bounty0x’s official website is bounty0x.io . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars.

