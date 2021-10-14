Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) Short Interest Update

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:BORUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 131,800 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the September 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 25.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BORUF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.60. The company had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389. Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a twelve month low of $4.99 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.05.

Get Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien in a research report on Tuesday.

Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien, through its subsidiaries, operates a football club in Germany. The company operates a football club in Dortmund under the SIGNAL IDUNA PARK name, including a professional football squad. It also sells merchandise; conducts stadium tours, sports travel, conferences, trips, and various other events; provides arrangements for event staffing services, and hotel and car hire bookings; offers travel services by air, ship, and rail, as well as travel agency services; and markets TV broadcast rights.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.