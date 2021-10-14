BOOM (BOOM) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. One BOOM coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $77,354.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00047520 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.44 or 0.00217259 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.82 or 0.00096673 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,654,908 coins and its circulating supply is 778,624,175 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOOM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOOM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

