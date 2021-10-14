Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Next Century Growth Investors LLC

Next Century Growth Investors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 523 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Quilter Plc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 21.8% during the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.5% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Booking by 4.5% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Booking by 29.8% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,486.96.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $34.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,496.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,371. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,312.52 and its 200 day moving average is $2,300.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,589.00 and a twelve month high of $2,540.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

