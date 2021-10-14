Boenning Scattergood Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) – Investment analysts at Boenning Scattergood raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for First Bank in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.39. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for First Bank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get First Bank alerts:

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on FRBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of FRBA opened at $15.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $15.90.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. First Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 31.32%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.35 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in First Bank by 4.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in First Bank by 5.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in First Bank by 15.1% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Bank in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Bank by 85.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the period. 44.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. First Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.37%.

First Bank Company Profile

First Bank is a state-chartered commercial bank, which offers a traditional range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses in its Central and Southern New Jersey markets. Its primary focus within community banking encompasses the company’s primary business which includes providing a wide range of commercial and retail and related banking services.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for First Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.