BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €62.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €62.00 ($72.94) target price from investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BNP Paribas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €60.18 ($70.80).

EPA:BNP opened at €57.19 ($67.28) on Tuesday. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €54.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €53.66.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

