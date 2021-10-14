BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 3,412 Shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in shares of The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in The First Bancorp were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in The First Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 830,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,229,000 after purchasing an additional 51,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in The First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,291 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in The First Bancorp by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The First Bancorp by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. 39.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FNLC opened at $29.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $319.91 million, a PE ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.45. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.10 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

The First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNLC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. The First Bancorp had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

