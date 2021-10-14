BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 2,609 Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $825,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,152 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 14,417 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 8,106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $412.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. The firm had revenue of $28.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.11 million. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 15.33%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.