BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 1,963 Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its position in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,396,000. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,624,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,955,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mid Penn Bancorp by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.35 million, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $29.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.05.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $32.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 12.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, deposits, debit and credit cards, mortgages, loans, cash management, trust and investment services, electronic banking, and wealth management solutions.

