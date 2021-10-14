BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 19,072 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,072 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 126.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $119,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the first quarter worth $144,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth $149,000. Institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

ACTG stock opened at $5.62 on Thursday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $9.09. The company has a market cap of $278.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 107.81%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million during the quarter.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

