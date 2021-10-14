BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 15,401 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 70.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,412 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 15,401 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Cerus were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CERS. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Cerus in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Cerus by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS opened at $6.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cerus Co. has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $8.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.87.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 62.92% and a negative net margin of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $31.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other Cerus news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 12,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

