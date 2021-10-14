BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA decreased its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 729 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OMAB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the 1st quarter worth about $434,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 1st quarter valued at about $403,000. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $49.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $60.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.11.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

