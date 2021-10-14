BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 73.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 957 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,833 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 155.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,339 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

SMBC stock opened at $46.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $412.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.98. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.53 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $28.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.11 million. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

Featured Story: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.