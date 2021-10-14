BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Lowers Holdings in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its position in Gaia, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAIA) by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,641 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gaia were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaia by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after buying an additional 302,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after purchasing an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 283,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,373,000 after purchasing an additional 140,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gaia by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 208,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 11,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average is $10.89. Gaia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.62 million, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Gaia, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gaia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a research note on Friday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

