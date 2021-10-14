BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Has $42,000 Stock Holdings in Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,624 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Marlin Business Services were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRLN. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 245.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marlin Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Marlin Business Services by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 1,079.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 10,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRLN opened at $22.38 on Thursday. Marlin Business Services Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.67 and a 1 year high of $23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $269.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.53.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a net margin of 39.87% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $17.17 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%.

Marlin Business Services Company Profile

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small businesses. Its products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. The company was founded on August 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Mount Laurel, NJ.

