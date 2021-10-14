BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Decreases Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA trimmed its holdings in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) by 84.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 12,917 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 102.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after buying an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Denny’s by 6.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 90,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 22,174 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Denny’s by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 18,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,045,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $18,935,000 after acquiring an additional 100,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DENN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.63.

DENN opened at $15.12 on Thursday. Denny’s Co. has a 52-week low of $8.53 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.70 million, a PE ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.62.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the sale, the president now owns 796,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,059,076.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

