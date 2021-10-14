BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Cuts Stake in Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,659 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tiptree were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIPT. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tiptree during the second quarter valued at about $4,098,000. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tiptree during the first quarter valued at about $1,050,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,570,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,055,000 after buying an additional 91,107 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 32.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tiptree by 31.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 201,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 48,004 shares during the last quarter. 34.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIPT stock opened at $14.20 on Thursday. Tiptree Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.82 and a 1-year high of $15.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $474.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.93.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $299.69 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th.

Tiptree Profile

Tiptree, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty insurance and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Mortgage, and Other. The Insurance segment offers specialty insurance, warranty products, and related administration services.

