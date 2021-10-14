BMO Capital Markets Lowers Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $60.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) had its target price lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

PCRX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

PCRX stock opened at $52.11 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. Pacira BioSciences has a 52-week low of $45.05 and a 52-week high of $80.00.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.02 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCRX. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 95.5% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,030,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,540,000 after purchasing an additional 503,548 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,715,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,442,000 after buying an additional 423,133 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,724,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,709,000 after buying an additional 218,398 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 782,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,506,000 after buying an additional 169,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Pacira BioSciences during the 1st quarter worth about $9,103,000.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

