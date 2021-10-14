Blueshift Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 46.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 53,006 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 209.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL bought a new position in TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $7.71 on Thursday. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $13.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TechnipFMC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.81.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

