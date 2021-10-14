Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $643,000 in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,127,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406,881 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 933.4% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 121,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after purchasing an additional 110,011 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 60,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,264,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Sotera Health by 1,872.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 168,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after buying an additional 159,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

SHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.14.

In related news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $1,677,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 64.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sotera Health stock opened at $25.51 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.13. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $21.21 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.27 million. On average, analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

