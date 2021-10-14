Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $611,000 in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,045 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $105.01 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.51 and a 12 month high of $105.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.63 billion, a PE ratio of -44.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 22.07% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LNG. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $104.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.11.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

