Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $550,000 in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2,724.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 11,904.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

SMART Global stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 166.84 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.73. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.37 and a twelve month high of $58.39.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 11th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $315,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,989.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $524,115.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,647 shares of company stock worth $1,192,140. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SGH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SMART Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.43.

SMART Global Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

