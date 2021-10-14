Blueshift Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dynex Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Dynex Capital by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynex Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DX opened at $17.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.49 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a market cap of $617.12 million, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.58.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 242.43% and a return on equity of 12.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. Dynex Capital’s payout ratio is 80.41%.

About Dynex Capital

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

