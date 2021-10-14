Blueshift Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 2.2% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SON opened at $60.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.54, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.17. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $48.20 and a one year high of $69.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

In other Sonoco Products news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Sonoco Products from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.