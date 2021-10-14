BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $10.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 30.39%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.22 earnings per share.

NYSE BLK opened at $867.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $895.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $866.24. The company has a market capitalization of $132.08 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock has a twelve month low of $587.90 and a twelve month high of $959.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $4.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.53% of BlackRock worth $2,033,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

BLK has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,039.00 to $1,008.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $956.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,011.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $952.29.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

