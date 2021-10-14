BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 27,200 shares, a decrease of 59.2% from the September 15th total of 66,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUE. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 579,577 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after buying an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 11.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 39,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 108,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 71,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the second quarter worth $606,000.

MUE stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.25. 26,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,901. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 1 year low of $12.48 and a 1 year high of $15.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

