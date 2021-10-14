BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.71

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 73,366 shares trading hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.
