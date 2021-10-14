BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.71

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.71 and traded as low as $14.33. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.37, with a volume of 73,366 shares trading hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFL. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $6,400,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,867,820 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after purchasing an additional 60,135 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 13.2% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 51,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund by 17.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 319,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 47,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MFL)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund operates as closed end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income tax and to provide shareholders with the opportunity to own shares the value of which is exempt from Florida intangible personal property tax.

