BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decline of 70.7% from the September 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

BYM traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $15.44. 420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,462. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $14.05 and a 12 month high of $16.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day moving average is $15.75.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment Trust. Its investment objective is to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal circumstances, at least 80% of its assets in municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

