BlackRock Inc. Grows Stake in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,336,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,120,133 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sun Country Airlines worth $123,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,402,053,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,783,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,383,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,996,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,519,000.

In other news, CFO David M. Davis sold 27,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $946,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $987,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,959 over the last three months.

SNCY opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.87. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.09 and a 12 month high of $44.13.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $149.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sun Country Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.68.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

