BlackRock Inc. Buys 770,922 Shares of Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRA) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,720,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 770,922 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Atara Biotherapeutics worth $120,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Atara Biotherapeutics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 127,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $1,573,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $782,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 2,453.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 526,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,555,000 after buying an additional 505,500 shares during the period.

In other news, CFO Utpal Koppikar sold 3,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $44,844.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,021,953.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATRA stock opened at $15.66 on Thursday. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.81 and a one year high of $28.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 2.27.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ATRA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.86.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

