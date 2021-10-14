BlackRock Inc. Buys 168,858 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,140,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,858 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 3.55% of Camping World worth $128,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camping World by 6.1% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after acquiring an additional 17,743 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 5.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,337,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the second quarter valued at $30,000. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 7.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camping World by 506.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 182,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,489,000 after buying an additional 152,559 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWH. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Camping World from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.70.

In other Camping World news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.20.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Camping World had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 363.49%. Camping World’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.70%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of recreational vehicles (RV) and related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Good Sam Services & Plans; and RV & Outdoor Retail. The Good Sam Services & Plans segment consists of programs, plans and services that are geared towards protecting, insuring and promoting the RV lifestyle.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.